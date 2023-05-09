TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 205.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 997,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

