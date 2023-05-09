TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.35 Million Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

