TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.35 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 33.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,007 shares of company stock worth $25,110,698 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

