TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,084,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,332 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 337,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 431,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 254,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 67,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $910.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

