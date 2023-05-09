TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

