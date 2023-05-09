TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.46 Million Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,766.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

