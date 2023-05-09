TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,766.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also

