TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

