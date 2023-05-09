TD Asset Management Inc Has $2 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,292 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 4.0 %

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Stories

