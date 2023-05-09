TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

BECN opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

