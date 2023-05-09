TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBK opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,057.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,768,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,931,867.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,185 shares of company stock worth $1,400,008 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

