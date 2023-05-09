TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $35,088,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 251,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 182,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

