TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Invesco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

