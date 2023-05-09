TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 119,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

