TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,287,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUOL opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $146.40. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,818. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

