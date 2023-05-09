TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $8,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 124.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 98,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,696,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CPA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Further Reading

