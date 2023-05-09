TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

Inter Parfums Price Performance

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.