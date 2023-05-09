TD Asset Management Inc Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE:FHN opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

