TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 10,994 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $40,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $40,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $1,106,355. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 185.71 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

