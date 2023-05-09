TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 22,970 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,225 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

