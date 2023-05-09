TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 22,970 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

