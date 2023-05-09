TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,200 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

See Also

