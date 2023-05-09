TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 7,700 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 416.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 218,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 276,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,142,000.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $176.31 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

