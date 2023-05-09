TD Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 120,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
