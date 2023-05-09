TD Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 120,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.