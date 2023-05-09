TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,616,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,316,240 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inari Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NARI stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

