TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,620,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,904,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 169,903 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $47,039.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,772 shares of company stock worth $2,143,454. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Outset Medical stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

