TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.97 and a beta of 0.93. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,812 shares of company stock valued at $668,802. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.