TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,007 shares of company stock worth $25,110,698. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

