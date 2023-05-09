TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $32,502,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after buying an additional 1,213,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 494,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 457,228 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ORLA. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

ORLA opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

