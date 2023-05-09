TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in BlackLine by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,538,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

