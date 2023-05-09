TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $243,395.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

