TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Onto Innovation by 60.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 80.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

