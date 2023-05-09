TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,525 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 6.0 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

