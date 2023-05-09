TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Down 0.6 %

Forward Air stock opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.