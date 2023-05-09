TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.