TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $146.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,910.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,910.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

