TD Asset Management Inc Sells 111 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

