TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,228 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. CL King boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $705.19 million, a PE ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

