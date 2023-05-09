TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,210 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,776,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 830,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

