TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,944 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,081,000 after buying an additional 1,074,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:MPW opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

