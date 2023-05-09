TD Asset Management Inc Sells 17,800 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

RGR stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Stories

