TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,795 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Copa Trading Up 1.4 %

CPA opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.31. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Further Reading

