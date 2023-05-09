TD Asset Management Inc Sells 32,000 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average is $158.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

