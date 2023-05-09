TD Asset Management Inc Sells 32,000 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE stock opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.86.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

