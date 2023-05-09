TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,742 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in News by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in News by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in News by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.