TD Asset Management Inc Sells 400 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after buying an additional 296,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average is $228.82. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

