TD Asset Management Inc Sells 41,500 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First BanCorp. Price Performance

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBP opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

