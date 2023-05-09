TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,400 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

