TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,624 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

