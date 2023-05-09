TD Asset Management Inc Sells 50,332 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,084,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,332 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 25.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 304,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 61,578 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 1.82.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.